Four of a family drown in pond in Rangaipally village of Toopran

Police said three women and a child from Amberpeta, Wargal, were visiting their relatives in Medak for the festival

September 26, 2023 03:28 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives of the deceased crying inconsolably at Rangaipally tank in Medak district.

Relatives of the deceased crying inconsolably at Rangaipally tank in Medak district. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Four of a family drowned at a village pond in Rangaipally village in Toopran, Medak, on Monday afternoon. Police said three women and a child from Amberpeta, Wargal, were visiting their relatives in Medak for the festival when the incident unfolded. 

Toopran DSP Yadagiri Reddy said Duddu Balamani, 30, her son Charan, 11 and her sister Duddu Lakshmi, 25, along with another relative, P. Lavanya, 20, had gone to the village pond on Monday afternoon. “Around 2 p.m., the two women and the child went to the pond. While sitting on the steps, Charan slipped and fell into the water, following which others jumped in to rescue him. But all four drowned,” he said.

While the bodies of Balamani, Lakshmi and Lavanya were retrieved, Charan’s body was yet to be traced till late on Monday night. Manoharabad police have booked a case. 

death / Telangana

