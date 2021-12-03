Four of a family die within hours

Wife ends life with children learning of husband ending his life

Hours after her husband ended his life over financial problems and family disputes on Thursday, a 33-year-old woman along with her two children — aged nine and two years — was found dead in a lake at Andol in Sangareddy district on Friday morning.

Police said that 40-year-old Chandrakanth, a private employee, had a heated argument with his parents at their residence at BHEL over his share in the property and also asked his wife Soujanya to join him. She was at her parents’ place in Ameenpur and soon after his call, she rushed to her in-laws place.

Around 6 p.m., when his parents refused to divide the property, furious Chandrakanth locked himself inside a room, while Soujanya, threw away her phone, and left the house with the children.

Hours later when Soujanya called other family members to know how the argument ended and what her in-laws have decided, using the phone of a passer-by, they informed her that Chandrakanth ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Learning about her husband’s death, she allegedly jumped into the water body along with her children — nine-year-old Preetam and two-year-old Sujitha.

On Friday morning, Andol villagers noticed the bodies floating and alerted local police. Police verified the antecedents of the victims and alerted their counterparts in RC Puram.

(Roshni — suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)