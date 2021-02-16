Telangana

Four nominations received for MLC polls on first day

Four nominations have been filed for the two Legislative Council seats under the Graduates’ Constituency where elections will be held on March 14.

Former minister and senior Congress leader G. Chinna Reddy filed his nomination on behalf of the Congress party from the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar constituency on the first day of filing of nominations on Tuesday. Two independents — Syed Fareeduddin and Adapa Surender — also filed their papers on the first day.

One independent candidate Bandaru Nagaraju filed his nomination from the Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda constituency, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office. Nominations for the elections would be accepted till February 23 followed by their scrutiny the next day.

