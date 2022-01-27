Telangana

Four newly elected MLCs take oath

Four newly elected members of the Legislative Council took oath in the presence of council Pro tem chairman Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri on Thursday.

The MLCs – Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy, V. Yadav Reddy and L. Ramana – were elected in the elections conducted to the local authorities constituencies recently. Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy handed over the council rules book and identity cards to the newly elected members. Ministers T. Harish Rao, Mohd. Mahmood Ali, E. Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar and V. Srinivas Goud, MLAs, MLCs and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 11:11:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/four-newly-elected-mlcs-take-oath/article38335671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY