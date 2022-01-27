Four newly elected MLCs take oath

Pro tem chairman administers oath

Four newly elected members of the Legislative Council took oath in the presence of council Pro tem chairman Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri on Thursday.

The MLCs – Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy, V. Yadav Reddy and L. Ramana – were elected in the elections conducted to the local authorities constituencies recently. Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy handed over the council rules book and identity cards to the newly elected members. Ministers T. Harish Rao, Mohd. Mahmood Ali, E. Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar and V. Srinivas Goud, MLAs, MLCs and others were present.