Four new super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

19 June 2021 20:49 IST

The State government has decided to convert the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli into a super speciality hospital and add three new ones to this category of hospitals in and around Hyderabad.

Apart from TIMS, the other super speciality hospitals will come up on Chest Hospital campus, the vacant campus of fruit market at Gaddiannaram, which was shifted and somewhere between Alwal and Outer Ring Road in Medchal - Malkajgiri district.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. The Cabinet was briefed by officials about the agricultural conditions in the State following a more than 5% rainfall so far this season as compared to last year. It was also more than 60% of normal, a release of CMO said.

They said ₹ 5,145 crore was deposited in the accounts of farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme. Last year, about 1.4 crore tonnes of paddy was procured from framers and 1.6 crore tonnes purchased by traders. The rest of the produce was used by farmers for their own needs.

A release said the fruit market at Kothapet would be converted into a modern integrated veg and non-veg market.

The Cabinet mandated authorities to relaunch the sheep distribution scheme for members of cowherd community. They were also instructed to take necessary measures to set up modern hair dressing saloons in villages as decided earlier. Steps should be taken to ensure that insurance claims of toddy tappers were settled immediately and ex gratia to toddy and fishery workers was released. Insurance for artisans of caste-based occupations should be released as quickly as it was done for farmers.