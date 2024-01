January 14, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While the State Health department has not been releasing the COVID-19 bulletin since December 27, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its website has stated that on January 13, Telangana recorded four COVID-19 cases with six recoveries.

The State currently has 37 active cases receiving treatment or in isolation. The ministry website updates the daily case count at 8 a.m every morning.

