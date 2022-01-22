Four nabbed, 215 gm gold recovered

HYDERABAD

22 January 2022

LB Nagar police, along with Central Crime Station and IT cell officials, on Saturday nabbed a gang of four persons and seized 215 grams of gold ornaments that were stolen from Santoshimata temple last month.

The four accused, identified as P. Chinna Satyanandam, Gandam Sammaiah, Jangala Prasad from Guntur and Daravath Naveen from Nalgonda, were involved in 10 thefts in Nalgonda, Guntur, West Godavari and Vijayawada, AP.

Of the 10 thefts, four were committed at temples, one at a bank in Chebrolu, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat said.

The offenders stole cars and motorcycles, changed their registered number plates and carried out recces around temples. The four had a history of offences and reportedly got along and formed a team while they were lodged at Gurazala sub-jail.

3 held for burglaries

In another case, Medipally police in the commissionerate nabbed three persons for house burglaries and cattle thefts.

Md. Imam, Badavath Gandhi and Paritala Nagaraju, drivers hailing from Mahabubabad who lived at Uppal, used to do a recce of locked houses during the day and broke in late at night. A total of 80 grams of gold ornaments, 700 grams silver and ₹20,000 cash was recovered from them.

The trio had committed 12 offences in Uppal-Ghatkesar-Medipally-Keesara police limits.