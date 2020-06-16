4 more succumb to COVID in Telangana

More than 200 cases was reported in Telangana for the fourth consecutive day as 213 swab samples tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. Four more succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 191. It is for the sixth time this month that more than 200 cases were recorded in a day.
The State government which has come under heavy criticism for not sharing data on number of tests conducted, mentioned the data in the medical bulletin issued on Tuesday.
It may be noted that this was done after the State government started to conduct 50,000 COVID tests in 30 Assembly constituencies. A total of 44,431 tests were conducted including the 1,251 tests on Tuesday.
The 213 new cases comprises 165 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 16 from Rangareddy and 13 from Medak.
A total of 5,406 cases were recorded till June 16. Of them, 2,188 are active cases, 3027 were discharged, and 191 died.
Five people in a village in Armoor mandal in Nizamabad district tested COVID positive and were home-quarantined on Tuesday, said district Collector C. Narayan Reddy.
A fertilizer shop owner in Jangaon town tested positive for COVID. He was shifted to Government Area Hospital. Ten persons working with him at the fertilizer shop were identified and advised to remain under home quarantine. (With inputs from Nizamabad and Warangal correspondents)
