Four more Omicron cases detected

HYDERABAD

21 December 2021 20:32 IST

One of them is a patient’s contact; new variant tally in TS at 24

The State’s Omicron tally has touched 24 with the detection of four new cases of the new variant on Tuesday. Of the four, three people have come from countries not identified as “at-risk” and one is a patient’s contact. Genome sequencing results of 13 more samples were awaited.

All international passengers from at-risk countries who land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, are subjected to RT-PCR test for COVID-19 screening. They have to wait at the airport till the results are received.

The guidelines are not the same for those who come from other than at-risk countries — samples are collected from 2% of the passengers for RT-PCR test and they are allowed to go home.

If an individual in the two categories tests positive for COVID, their samples are sent for genome sequencing to detect the presence of Omicron variant in them. The sequencing is performed at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics and Gandhi Medical College, all located in Hyderabad.

Upon testing positive for Omicron, the patients are admitted at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in Gachibowli here. They are kept under close observation and their contacts are tested for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, four flyers from at-risk countries were found positive in COVID test. Their samples were sent for the sequencing.