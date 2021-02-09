Four more LI schemes in Nalgonda with ₹585 cr get nod

HYDERABAD

The State government has given administrative approval for construction of five more lift irrigation schemes in Nalgonda district with an estimated cost of ₹585 crore.

In the orders issued on Tuesday, the Irrigation Department has given its nod for lift irrigation schemes at Pogilla on Krishna river in Chandampet mandal (₹25.64 cr.), Kambalapally (₹202.15 cr.), Amba Bhavani (₹184.56 cr.) and Peddagattu (₹82.73 cr.) on the foreshores of Nagarjunasagar reservoir in Chandampet, Neredugumma and P.A.Pally mandals and at Angadipeta (₹90.96 cr.) on the foreshores of Akkampalli Balancing Reservoir in P.A.Pally mandal.

Besides, the government has also issued orders for formation of separate pressure main for upland ayacut of R-9 lift irrigation scheme on Nagarjunasagar Left Canal at Barkathgudem in Munagala mandal of Suryapet district with the cost of ₹8.45 crore.

