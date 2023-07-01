Four more held in jewellery store burglary case

July 01, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (North) and Market police station on Monday arrested four more persons in connection with the burglary from the jewellery store at Pot Market in Secunderabad last month.

With the arrest of the four accused - Rushikesh Vinodh Jadhav, Subham Vinodh Jadhav, Sanjay Parusuram Jadhav and Amul Ganpath Rao Jadhav - the police recovered about 715 grams of gold in biscuit form, worth about ₹45 lakh.

On May 27, while workers at the jewellery store were busy with opening and cleaning chores, five persons identifying themselves as Income Tax officials barged in, flashed their ID cards, and confiscated the cell phones.

They forcibly took 17 gold coins, each weighing about 100 grams, worth about ₹60 lakh, bolted the door with the workers in, and fled the place.

Investigation revealed that all the nine accused, five of whom were arrested earlier, were from Maharashtra and Goa. Of them, accused Zakir Ghani Athar, who had been working with a gold melting shop in Pot Market and was in the know of things about orders by Siddi Vinayak gold store, the place of dacoity, was the insider who passed information to others.

The remaining accused reached Secunderabad on May 24 and stayed at a lodge at Patny Centre. Zakir showned the other accused Babu and Lala the place and explained the plan of execution. Things went as per their plan on May 27, and the robbers fled with gold worth about ₹60 lakh.