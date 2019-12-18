Four more held for ‘Maoist link’

Continuing their crackdown on people associated with alleged frontal outfits of the outlawed Community Party of India (Maoist), Telangana police on Wednesday arrested four more persons from Hyderabad and Gadwal.

While Jogulamba-Gadwal police arrested Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) State committee member Gunta Renuka (21) from Gadwal town, a police team from Bhadradri-Kothagudem came to Hyderabad and arrested CMS joint secretary Dongari Devendra (38) and one of its members Dubasi Swapna (30) from their respective houses in Medipally and Uppal. Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika general secretary Menchu Sandeep (26) was also taken into custody from Nallakunta.

Renuka and seven others were booked by Gadwal police in October for their alleged links with the banned party.

A case under Section 18, 18-B and 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Section 120-B (Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (I)(II) of Telangana State Public Security Act was registered against them.

Around 1 p.m. Renuka was nabbed from her residence in Sunkulamma Mettu in Gadwal. She hails from Parcharla village of Dharur mandal in Vikarabad district.

“She was the last one to be arrested in the case registered against eight people,” said Jogulamba-Gadwal Superintendent of Police K. Apoorva Rao.

On Tuesday, they arrested Menchu Ramesh and Chukkala, general secretaries of Telangana Praja Front (TPF) and CMS respectively, for their alleged affiliation to the banned outfit.

Police said that the arrested were covertly working as sympathiser-cum-courier for the banned Maoist party as per the directions of top cadre by attracting innocent youth.

The investigators seized several incriminating materials, including revolutionary literature and electronic gadgets from their possession.

Sources in Bhadradri-Kothagudem police confirmed that in October, Charla police registered a case against Devendra, Swapna, Sandeep and 42 others of various frontal organisations for propagating the Maoist ideology.

“The arrested have confessed their crimes and are revealing details about their operations in Telangana and bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh,” the officer said.

The members of alleged Maoist frontal organisations are actively working for the outfit by recruiting new cadre and collecting funds. “They are motivating and sending youngsters to jungles of Chhattisgarh to strengthen their cadre and carry out destructive activities in the country,” he added.

People who were arrested on Wednesday were remanded in judicial custody, the officer said.