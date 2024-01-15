ADVERTISEMENT

Four members of a family killed as car rams into autorickshaw in Mahabubabad

January 15, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tragedy struck a tribal family as four people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident. A speeding car crashed into an autorickshaw at Kambalapalli in Mahabubabad district around Sunday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Islavath Srinu (40) his mother Papa (60) and his two children Ruthvik (6) and Ritvika (4) of Hamu Thanda in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district, sources said.

They met with a tragic end in the gory road accident while returning home in the autorickshaw after visiting a temple in Nalgonda district. Two more occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The car rammed into the vehicle at a high speed after the car driver lost control of the vehicle at Kamabalapalli on the outskirts of Mahabubabad. A case has been registered and further investigation is on .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US