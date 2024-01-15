Four members of a family killed as car rams into autorickshaw in Mahabubabad

January 15, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

Tragedy struck a tribal family as four people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident. A speeding car crashed into an autorickshaw at Kambalapalli in Mahabubabad district around Sunday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Islavath Srinu (40) his mother Papa (60) and his two children Ruthvik (6) and Ritvika (4) of Hamu Thanda in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district, sources said.

They met with a tragic end in the gory road accident while returning home in the autorickshaw after visiting a temple in Nalgonda district. Two more occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The car rammed into the vehicle at a high speed after the car driver lost control of the vehicle at Kamabalapalli on the outskirts of Mahabubabad. A case has been registered and further investigation is on .