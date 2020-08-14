Four members of a family found dead under suspicious circumstances in Telangana village

Hyderabad

14 August 2020 14:21 IST

In a suspected case of ‘witchcraft’ for hidden treasure, four members of a family, including a 10-year-old girl, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Nagapur village of Revally mandal in Wanaparty district here on Friday.

The victims are Aziram Bi (63), her daughter Asma Begum (35), son-in-law Khaza Pasha (42), and granddaughter Haseena (10).

Wanaparthy Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao, who rushed to the spot, said that bodies were found lying at different places in the house.

While Aziram’s body was found in the kitchen, Asma and her daughter Haseena’s were lying dead in different bedrooms. “Khaza was found dead on the veranda of the house, next to a pit he was allegedly digging for treasure. Coconuts were found next to every dead body,” she said, adding that the victims were frothing at the mouth.

The investigators are also found lemons, eggs, bangles, attar bottle, and other pooja materials in the house. They also noticed a few pits in and around the house reportedly dug for finding treasure.

“There are no resistance marks on the bodies. We suspect that the family members could have consumed some poisonous substance while performing pooja and succumbed,” Ms. Rao said, adding that the exact reason will be known only after post mortem.

The family used to sell vegetables in the village, located around 50 km from the district headquarters. Aziram would also give Unani medicines to locals. The incident came to light around 8 a.m. when one of the villagers went to their house to get a medicine, the officer said.

The bodies were shifted to Government Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case of suspicious death has been registered.