Four-laning works on Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH 563 likely to be completed by July next year

Published - July 08, 2024 12:11 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Works on the four-laning of the 68-km-long Karimnagar-Warangal section of the NH-563 are expected to be completed by July 2025.

Officials of the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) apprised the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar about the status of the ongoing works for upgradation of the crucial Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563 at a meeting held in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Five bypass roads

According to sources, officials told the Union Minister that nearly 37% of the works have been completed. Five bypass roads will come up at Manakondur, Thadikal, Huzurabad, Elkaturthy and Hasanparti. A total of 29 minor junctions will be constructed along this section.

They also told the Union Minister that the tender process for the four-laning of the 58-km-long Karimnagar-Jagtial section of the NH-563 will begin within a fortnight. The tender process is likely to be completed by September. As many as six major, 18 minor bridges and 195 culverts are proposed as part of the upgradation project to be executed at an estimated cost of ₹2,227 crore.

The Union Minister asked the Revenue officials concerned to expeditiously resolve the issues relating to land acquisition to facilitate speedy execution of the works.

