Four killed in two incidents

17 September 2020 19:36 IST

Two washed away, couple electrocuted

Four persons were killed in two separate incidents in the district in the past 24 hours. According to sources, two persons were washed away at Satwar village in Zaheerabad late on Wednesday night when they tried to cross the swollen Titli stream that flows by the village. The two have been identified as Raju of Satwar village and Erpula Raju of Nyalakal. Locals continued their efforts to trace them till late in the night. Their bodies were traced in the morning.

In another incident at Antwar village in Narayanakhed mandal, a couple — Lakshman and Swaroopa — were electrocuted when they were trying to dry wet clothes on Thursday. The power lines passing over their iron sheets roofed house came into contact with the house due to heavy rains. First Swaroopa came into contact with power and cried for help, Lakshman tried to rescue her and both of them died on the spot. They were survived by their 15- year old son.

Bodies were shifted to government hospital for postmortem. Narayanakhed police registered a case and are investigating.

