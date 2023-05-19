Four killed, eight students injured in road mishap

May 19, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A weekend joyride turned fatal for a group of 12 students headed to a waterpark on Friday morning, as four of them were killed and others escaped with injuries, when their car rammed into a parked lorry in Narsingi, police said.

Narsingi Police Inspector Shiva Kumar said that 21-year-old Prasad, was driving an SUV, while his friends — Nithin, Ankit, Amrita, Ashwita, Akhila, Dhanushya, Divya, Sushmita, Mounica, Arjun and Pradeep — all aged below 21, were accompanying him to a water park at Gandipet.

“The accident occurred at around 9.53 a.m. and as per eye witness statements, the car was being driven well above 100 in a 60 kmph speed limit zone. While Nithin, Ankit, and Ashwita succumbed on the spot, Amrita died while undergoing treatment. The condition of Prasad is said to be critical and he was shifted to Osmania General Hospital,” said the official, refuting the reports claiming that the car was dashed by a lorry from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint, a case was booked under sections 304-A, 337 of the IPC and section 224 of the MV Act.