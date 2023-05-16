ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed as truck rams van in wee hours  

May 16, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The four were trying to board a van after attending a function when a speeding truck rammed into them

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, who were attempting to board a van from the rear, were killed after a truck rammed into them at Turkyamjal on the Nagarjunsagar-Hyderabad Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Adibatla police identified the victims as Nagasamudram Sai Reddy, a catering worker from LB Nagar, Ahinalla Mahesh Kumar, a DJ operator from Jiyaguda, Vempally Mahesh, daily worker from Jiyaguda, and Thummoju Laxmaiah, a businessman from Kalwakurthy mandal.

The incident took place around 1.30 a.m., when the four people, which included the three workers and a guest who came for a function at the hotel there, found a van for their transportation, and when they were attempting to board from the rear side.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said a loaded truck, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into the van from behind and injured the four severely. Two of them breathed their last while being shifted for emergency care.

The Adibatla police said the truck was seized, the driver arrested and was booked under IPC. 304 Part 2 (culpable homicide). A probe was opened.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US