Four killed as truck rams van in wee hours  

May 16, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Four persons, who were attempting to board a van from the rear, were killed after a truck rammed into them at Turkyamjal on the Nagarjunsagar-Hyderabad Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Adibatla police identified the victims as Nagasamudram Sai Reddy, a catering worker from LB Nagar, Ahinalla Mahesh Kumar, a DJ operator from Jiyaguda, Vempally Mahesh, daily worker from Jiyaguda, and Thummoju Laxmaiah, a businessman from Kalwakurthy mandal.

The incident took place around 1.30 a.m., when the four people, which included the three workers and a guest who came for a function at the hotel there, found a van for their transportation, and when they were attempting to board from the rear side.

Police said a loaded truck, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into the van from behind and injured the four severely. Two of them breathed their last while being shifted for emergency care.

The Adibatla police said the truck was seized, the driver arrested and was booked under IPC. 304 Part 2 (culpable homicide). A probe was opened.