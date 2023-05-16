HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four killed as truck rams van in wee hours  

The four were trying to board a van after attending a function when a speeding truck rammed into them

May 16, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, who were attempting to board a van from the rear, were killed after a truck rammed into them at Turkyamjal on the Nagarjunsagar-Hyderabad Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Adibatla police identified the victims as Nagasamudram Sai Reddy, a catering worker from LB Nagar, Ahinalla Mahesh Kumar, a DJ operator from Jiyaguda, Vempally Mahesh, daily worker from Jiyaguda, and Thummoju Laxmaiah, a businessman from Kalwakurthy mandal.

The incident took place around 1.30 a.m., when the four people, which included the three workers and a guest who came for a function at the hotel there, found a van for their transportation, and when they were attempting to board from the rear side.

Police said a loaded truck, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into the van from behind and injured the four severely. Two of them breathed their last while being shifted for emergency care.

The Adibatla police said the truck was seized, the driver arrested and was booked under IPC. 304 Part 2 (culpable homicide). A probe was opened.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.