Four killed as speeding car rams container truck

March 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The car which was involved in an accident near Indalwai in Nizamabad district on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMANA K V

Four people heading out of Hyderabad were killed in a road accident when their car rammed a container truck on National Highway 44 at Chandrayanpalli Tanda in Indalwai, Nizamabad during the wee hours of Monday. 

Indalwai police said that the deceased, identified as Neredi Laxman, Neredi Aditya, Neredi Kishore and Sai Ram, were killed on the spot while they were heading back home from Hyderabad. “Sai Ram was a native of Nizamabad and the three others, natives of Maharashtra, were running a mobile accessories store. On Sunday, they travelled to Hyderabad on business work and decided to head back on Sunday night.

However, at around 12.30 a.m., near Chandrayanpalli Tanda village, they crashed their car into a container truck which was moving ahead on the highway. They were driving the car at a high speed and the truck did not have any led stickers to warn the commuters. The impact of the collision was such that all four of them succumbed on the spot. “Upon information, our police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and seized the car, along with the truck. The truck driver was taken into custody and was booked,” said the police. 

