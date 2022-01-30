Four killed as car ploughs into labourers in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR

30 January 2022

The speeding car rammed into labourers, killing four women and leaving three others grievously injured at around 7 am, sources said.

Four women were killed and three others injured when a speeding car rammed into a road divider before ploughing into a group of labourers sitting on the pavement on the main road near Kaman junction in Karimnagar town this morning.

The deceased were identified as Sunitha, Lalitha and Jyothi. The exact identity of one more deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

The driver and other occupants of the car fled the scene immediately after the ghastly accident. It is suspected that the driver of the car was in an inebriated condition when the accident occurred.

The car has several pending traffic challans for various traffic violations including over-speeding and dangerous driving.

The one town police shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased hailing from poor families staged a protest near the accident site demanding justice to the bereaved families of the victims of the gruesome accident.