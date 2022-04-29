Four killed as building balcony collapses in Yadagirigutta

At least four persons were killed as the balcony on the first floor of a building collapsed and the structural pieces fell on them, on the main road in Yadagirigutta of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, about 70 kms from here, on Friday.

Preliminarily, police have identified the victims as Gundlapally Dasharath Goud, 70, owner of the building, Sunchu Srinivas, 40, who runs the garment store below, Sunki Upender, 40, rural medical practitioner, and 45-year-old Thangalapalli Srinath, a private employee.

One 40-year-old survivor Giri, who owns a battery store, suffered injuries on the chest and legs. All the victims were rushed to the Bhongir Area Hospital.

According to Yadagirigutta police, the incident took place around 6.50 p.m., when the front portion of the two-storey building located at Sriramnagar Colony collapsed. The building housed a garment store and a laundry service in the front area, and the rear side has two living portions.

It was reported that the building was about three-and-a-half decades old. The cause for the building collapse is yet to be known.

Police and local residents soon carried out rescue operations by engaging an earth mover vehicle to remove the sheets of concrete debris, and extricating victims stuck under it.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on coming to know of the incident expressed shock and condoled the death of people. Releasing a statement, she advised district authorities to extend best medical care to victims and to expedite rescue operations. Ms. Soundararajan conveyed her condolences to the families.