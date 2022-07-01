Four kg of opium seized, inter-State peddler held in Telangana

Another scrap dealer arrested for possession of 106 kg ganja

The Kushaiguda police and L.B. Nagar special operations team nabbed an inter-State drug peddler and recovered four kg of opium from him, on Friday.

According to the police, Om Prakash Patel, hailing from Bilara of Rajasthan and presently a resident of Chandanagar, runs a grocery store. Following losses in business, he allegedly got into smuggling and sale of opium along with another Rajasthani, Giridhari.

According to police, Patel had been to Bilara two months ago and procured the contraband Giridhari at ₹1.3 lakh per kg. He reportedly travelled by private bus to avoid surveillance.

The police nabbed Patel near Radhika Cross Roads in Kushaiguda police limits and seized ₹2 lakh cash which he had earned after allegedly selling about 250 gm of contraband. About four kg of opium was also recovered from him.

Ganja seized

In another case, the Bhuvanagiri Rural police of Rachakonda Commissionerate, arrested Makka Krishna of Chintur village of East Godavari district, while he was allegedly waiting with a consignment of 106 kg of ganja for delivery.

Police said Krishna, a scrap dealer, was working as a transporter of ganja for one Ramu of Odisha. He was working on a per-trip commission basis.

On Friday, a goods carrier reportedly dropped Krishna with the contraband at Raigiri cross roads. The police arrested him while he was reportedly waiting for further instructions from his contractor.

Both the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.