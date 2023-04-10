Four jailed for harassing women 

April 10, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Five persons in separate cases of harassing women were awarded punishment or sent to jail, after the SHE teams police intervened and opened investigation.

According to the police, B. Pradeep Reddy, 24, a student from Kothagudem Kandukur, was booked for allegedly capturing private pictures of a woman. He had reportedly asked the woman, who first met him in a job interview and got friendly, to join a party. Allegedly, the youth laced her drink and took advantage of her situation. He was produced before a local court and later sent to Chanchalguda jail.

In another case, P. Gowtham Vinay, 26, of Manikonda was booked for allegedly cheating a nurse, pursuing sexual relationship and forcibly terminating her pregnancy by giving some tablets. He also later denied marrying her.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case, the SHE team police caught three youths red-handedy near Charminar, when they were harassing women. The incident, police said, was caught on spy cameras. E. Santosh, an air conditioner technician from Balanagar, Md. Mohammad, 35, of Kandukur and M. Satyan Chary, 39, a gold shop worker from Uppuguda were awarded 4 to 8 days of imprisonment as punishment.