ADVERTISEMENT

Four jailed for harassing women 

April 10, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons in separate cases of harassing women were awarded punishment or sent to jail, after the SHE teams police intervened and opened investigation.

According to the police, B. Pradeep Reddy, 24, a student from Kothagudem Kandukur, was booked for allegedly capturing private pictures of a woman. He had reportedly asked the woman, who first met him in a job interview and got friendly, to join a party. Allegedly, the youth laced her drink and took advantage of her situation. He was produced before a local court and later sent to Chanchalguda jail.

In another case, P. Gowtham Vinay, 26, of Manikonda was booked for allegedly cheating a nurse, pursuing sexual relationship and forcibly terminating her pregnancy by giving some tablets. He also later denied marrying her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case, the SHE team police caught three youths red-handedy near Charminar, when they were harassing women. The incident, police said, was caught on spy cameras. E. Santosh, an air conditioner technician from Balanagar, Md. Mohammad, 35, of Kandukur and M. Satyan Chary, 39, a gold shop worker from Uppuguda were awarded 4 to 8 days of imprisonment as punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US