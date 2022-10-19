Four jailed for harassing women

The Hyderabad Police’s SHE Teams, on Wednesday, announced the imprisonment of four men for sexually harassing women.

A 29-year-old man, identified as Shreekar, got five days’ jail for sexually harassing a 23-year-old woman who rejected his sexual advances. The accused blackmailed her, and threatened to share their photographs with her family. The harassment was so severe that the victim contemplated suicide, police said. However, she approached the SHE Teams who gathered evidence against the accused and produced him before a local court.

In another case, a tutor, who taught the victim’s child online, was awarded eight days in prison. The accused, Rehman, coerced the student to click her mother’s photographs and send it to him. Rehman then began to blackmail the victim, who is a single mother and demanded that she marry him. He threatened the victim with sending the photographs to her ex-husband. The victim approached the SHE Teams who gathered evidence and sought his conviction.

Two youths, identified as Mohd Hussain (20) and Abdul Shaif (20), who were passing lewd comments and stalking women at NTR Gardens, were jailed for five days.