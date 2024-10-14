Five IAS officers repatriated to their allotted cadre by DoPT approach CAT

As expected, four senior IAS officers, working in Telangana and who were repatriated to Andhra Pradesh cadre approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) seeking cancellation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) orders repatriating them to the State to which they were allocated.

IAS officers Vakati Karuna, A. Vani Prasad, Ronald Rose and Amrapali Kata filed separate petitions in the CAT on Monday (October 14) with just a day left for them to report to the Andhra Pradesh government. Another IAS officer G. Srujana, who preferred to remain in Andhra Pradesh cadre, too approached the CAT seeking her continuation in the same cadre.

The four bureaucrats are learnt to have appealed to the CAT to issue interim orders allowing them to continue in the Telangana cadre. The CAT is likely to hear their petitions on Tuesday (October 15) even as senior officials opined that the chances of these officers getting a relief were scarce. The DoPT, they said, took a considered decision while complying with the orders issued by the Telangana High Court and appointing one-man committee which listened to their pleas.

The High Court had given its verdict in a case filed against the order issued by the CAT allowing these officers to continue in their respective cadre. The State government is expected to issue relieving orders to these officers transferred to A.P. cadre by forenoon on Tuesday (October 15) enabling them to report to the neighbouring State cadre.

