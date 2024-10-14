ADVERTISEMENT

Five IAS officers repatriated to their allotted cadre by DoPT approach CAT

Updated - October 14, 2024 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CAT to hear the petition on by four working in Telangana and allocated to A.P. and one working in A.P.  

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

As expected, four senior IAS officers, working in Telangana and who were repatriated to Andhra Pradesh cadre approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) seeking cancellation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) orders repatriating them to the State to which they were allocated.

ADVERTISEMENT

IAS officers Vakati Karuna, A. Vani Prasad, Ronald Rose and Amrapali Kata filed separate petitions in the CAT on Monday (October 14) with just a day left for them to report to the Andhra Pradesh government. Another IAS officer G. Srujana, who preferred to remain in Andhra Pradesh cadre, too approached the CAT seeking her continuation in the same cadre.

The four bureaucrats are learnt to have appealed to the CAT to issue interim orders allowing them to continue in the Telangana cadre. The CAT is likely to hear their petitions on Tuesday (October 15) even as senior officials opined that the chances of these officers getting a relief were scarce. The DoPT, they said, took a considered decision while complying with the orders issued by the Telangana High Court and appointing one-man committee which listened to their pleas.

The High Court had given its verdict in a case filed against the order issued by the CAT allowing these officers to continue in their respective cadre. The State government is expected to issue relieving orders to these officers transferred to A.P. cadre by forenoon on Tuesday (October 15) enabling them to report to the neighbouring State cadre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US