Four HMDA officials penalised for delaying files

February 28, 2022 23:37 IST

Four officials of the HMDA have been penalised under the TSbPASS legislation for negligence in duty and delaying files under the new regime.

Metropolitan Commissioner and Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar issued the orders on Monday, serving a penalty of ₹10,000 on each of the four officials.

Of the punished officers, three are Assistant Planning Officers, and one is a Tehsildar. The files had been pending with them for durations ranging between 16 days and 27 days. After enquiry, the officials have been penalised as a measure of deterrence, a press note informed. This is the first time any offiicial has been punished under the new legislation.

Permissions under the TSbPASS come with specific deadlines, and penal provisions have been incorporated in the legislation for failing to ensure timely issue of building and layout permissions. In case the officials fail to respond in the designated deadline, permissions are deemed to have been sanctioned.