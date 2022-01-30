Four hip replacement surgeries at OGH under govt schemes

The surgeries cost ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh at corporate hospitals

Doctors at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have started performing total hip replacement surgeries under Aarogyasri Health Scheme and Ayushman Bharat scheme. People can undergo knee and shoulder replacement surgeries too, under the schemes at the State-run hospital. The surgeries cost ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh at corporate hospitals.

Four patients have undergone the procedures free of cost. They were suffering from severe pain for the past several years and could not afford surgery at private hospitals.

Professor and head of the orthopaedics department at OGH, G. Ramesh said surgeries under the two schemes were performed this month. All four patients were in need of hip replacement. “Their condition has improved. They were discharged a few days ago,” said Dr. Ramesh. Also part of the surgery team were doctors Y. Thimma Reddy and A. Krishna Reddy.

Hospital superintendent B. Nagender said patients in need of surgery or other medical procedures can avail themselves of the schemes and undergo the procedures at OGH. Patients from other States who are eligible under Ayushman Bharat can also opt for treatment at the hospital, he added.

Asked about patients who are not covered under the schemes, Dr. Nagender said everyone is provided treatment, but the schemes help buy some medical resources.

While the orthopaedic procedures were being conducted at the government hospital earlier too, one had to depend on philanthropists who funded implants used in the surgery. Now, the medical resources have been brought under the insurance schemes. Doctors have stressed that more patients can undergo knee, hip, or other surgeries by availing the benefit at the government hospital.

Regarding knee health, Dr. Thimma Reddy said osteoarthritis of knee can be prevented by taking precautions such as regular physical exercise, consuming protein and calcium-rich diet, avoiding squatting or sitting cross-legged as much as possible, wearing flat shoes for walks, etc.