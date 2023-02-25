ADVERTISEMENT

Four held with MDMA and ganja

February 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operation Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar, along with the LB Nagar police, nabbed four men who were found in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 2 kg of marijuana. 

The accused were identified as Jakka Sunil, 28, Md. Arif Khan, 28, Mohd Jaber Quadri, 24, and Mirza Ismail, 24, said the police, adding that two more peddlers, Shaik Noman and Sathru, were absconding.

“Sunil, a habitual drug offender, went to Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, about three days ago and purchased 2 kg of ganja from Sathru and reached LB Nagar, where he met Shaik Noman. He used to purchase the contraband for ₹ 4,000 per kilo and sell it for ₹ 20,000 per kilo. Meanwhile, Arif Khan and Mirza Ismail Ali, both friends of Noman, arrived at LB Nagar crossroads for MDMA and ganja, when they were nabbed,” said the police.

