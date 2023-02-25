HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four held with MDMA and ganja

February 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operation Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar, along with the LB Nagar police, nabbed four men who were found in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 2 kg of marijuana. 

The accused were identified as Jakka Sunil, 28, Md. Arif Khan, 28, Mohd Jaber Quadri, 24, and Mirza Ismail, 24, said the police, adding that two more peddlers, Shaik Noman and Sathru, were absconding.

“Sunil, a habitual drug offender, went to Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, about three days ago and purchased 2 kg of ganja from Sathru and reached LB Nagar, where he met Shaik Noman. He used to purchase the contraband for ₹ 4,000 per kilo and sell it for ₹ 20,000 per kilo. Meanwhile, Arif Khan and Mirza Ismail Ali, both friends of Noman, arrived at LB Nagar crossroads for MDMA and ganja, when they were nabbed,” said the police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.