Four held with hashish oil

A gang involved in transporting and selling hashish oil was busted by the Rachakonda police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those arrested were identified as Vutala Ranjith Kumar, 29, Bollam Sai Nithin, 23, Bachu Narendra, 23, and Boinpally Sai Krishna, 28, said the police, adding that their source, Sai from Vizag, is currently at large.

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of the LB Nagar Zone, along with the Meerpet police, nabbed them and seized 2.3 kilograms of hashish oil. “The accused were apprehended in a coordinated operation, which led to the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs worth approximately ₹21 lakh,” said Commissioner of Rachakonda, G. Sudheer Babu.

“They were allegedly involved in a network that sourced drugs from Visakhapatnam and distributed them in Hyderabad. They were targeting youngsters,” said Mr. Babu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.