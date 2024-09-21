Four held with hashish oil

A gang involved in transporting and selling hashish oil was busted by the Rachakonda police.

Those arrested were identified as Vutala Ranjith Kumar, 29, Bollam Sai Nithin, 23, Bachu Narendra, 23, and Boinpally Sai Krishna, 28, said the police, adding that their source, Sai from Vizag, is currently at large.

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of the LB Nagar Zone, along with the Meerpet police, nabbed them and seized 2.3 kilograms of hashish oil. “The accused were apprehended in a coordinated operation, which led to the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs worth approximately ₹21 lakh,” said Commissioner of Rachakonda, G. Sudheer Babu.

“They were allegedly involved in a network that sourced drugs from Visakhapatnam and distributed them in Hyderabad. They were targeting youngsters,” said Mr. Babu.