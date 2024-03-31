GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four held with 70 kg of marijuana in Zaheerabad

March 31, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Excise State Task Force team seized 70 kg of marijuana from a gang of four at Zaheerabad town. They were caught along with the drugs near Y-Junction of Shivalayam road in Zaheerabad in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Moin, 44, Mohammed Khaja, 34, Jarpla Srinivas, 46, and Mohd Ismail, 28, said the officials. “Their associate from Zaheerabad, Nawazuddin Mohammed Qamruddin Shaikh, 34, is at large,” they added.

The gang had hatched a plan to run the drug trade from Zaheerabad and Narayankhed by sourcing the contraband from the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB). “They were selling it for higher rates to peddlers in Dhoolpet, Nanakramguda and Bidar, Karnataka,” added the officials. 

