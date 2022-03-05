Four held for transporting, selling gutka

Four persons who illegally procured, transported and sold noxious tobacco products were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, inspector K Nageswar Rao and his team laid a trap near MK pan shop in Sultan Bazaar and intercepted an auto-rickshaw transporting gutka and apprehended Kumawath Nathuram, 29 from Madhapur, the main organiser of the gang, his associate SK Masood Ahmed, 41, from Jubilee Hills; Gandikota Venkataswami, 40, auto driver from Nanakramguda; and Malipatil Venkat Rao, 48, owner of MK pan shop and resident of Amberpet. The team seized banned tobacco products worth ₹6.75 lakh.