Four held for stealing gold, cash from train passenger

Published - September 26, 2024 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member gang was nabbed by Kacheguda Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) for stealing gold and cash from a passenger in a moving train.

A passenger, Sri Siddesh, 49, filed a complaint on Sunday that on September 18 he was travelling to Bengaluru in Kacheguda-Mysore Express when the gang members offered him a cookie, and he woke up, he found gold jewellery and cash missing. The investigation revealed that the gang crushed a sleeping pill in biscuit, making him fall asleep. Meanwhile they stole two gold chains and three rings and a packet with about ₹50,000 cash, the police said.

Surendra alias Sonu, 38, Jan Mohammed Chowdary, 37, Krish Kumar, 22, and Dileep Varma, 19, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, were identified through the CCTV footage of Kacheguda Railway Station and arrested on Wednesday. The police said 60 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹4.5 lakh were seized from them.

