ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for stealing 31 cell phones from shop

February 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

 (Photo available by Arif)

The Hindu Bureau

The Sangareddy police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with the theft of 31 mobile phones from a shop on the main road recently. The police said five persons broke open the shop’s shutter on January 24 and stole the devices. They then distributed the phones among themselves. Their attempt at another burglary was foiled by patrolling police personnel on Saturday early morning. While four -- Abdus Subhan, Mohammad Mursid Alam, Musraf Khan and Ferhan Alam -- were arrested, the fifth suspect, Rasheed, is on the run. The police recovered 22 mobile phones from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US