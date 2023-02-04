HamberMenu
Four held for stealing 31 cell phones from shop

February 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

The Sangareddy police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with the theft of 31 mobile phones from a shop on the main road recently. The police said five persons broke open the shop’s shutter on January 24 and stole the devices. They then distributed the phones among themselves. Their attempt at another burglary was foiled by patrolling police personnel on Saturday early morning. While four -- Abdus Subhan, Mohammad Mursid Alam, Musraf Khan and Ferhan Alam -- were arrested, the fifth suspect, Rasheed, is on the run. The police recovered 22 mobile phones from them.

