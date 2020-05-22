Telangana

Four held for selling fruit-ripening powder

Four persons were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North) for selling banned Ethylene chemical powder, which is used in ripening of mangoes.

They seized 3,392 Ethylene ripening packets (each packet containing 100 sachets) worth ₹ 7 lakh and a goods vehicle.

Acting on a tip-off, the task force team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao and mandal agricultural officers of Secunderabad and Kothapet conducted simultaneous raids at Marredpally, Ramgopalpet and Kothapet fruit market and apprehended the accused.

They were identified as Dasari Venkatesh, Imtyaz Ali Isaac and Amith Agarwal. They were using the Ethylene powder, a toxic chemical imported from China, to artificially ripen mangoes, Papaya and other fruits and selling the same in the market by causing severe damage to the public health, Mr. Rao said.

