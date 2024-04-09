Four held for murder and posting videos on Instagram with the weapon

April 09, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Bachupally police arrested four members of a gang who stabbed a person to death and posted ‘stories’ on their Instagram accounts with the murder weapon.

Officials said that this was a revenge murder where the deceased in the case was earlier involved in a murder case in SR Nagar.

The accused men, identified as Sameer, Jayanth, Shivappa and Siddhu, all aged between 20-25, hatched a plan to kill Teja, who earlier killed their friend.

“Teja was involved in a murder case and was recently out on bail. The accused hatched a plan to kill him,” said the Bachupally police inspector J. Upender Rao.

The four of them also posted stories on their Instagram handles by tagging each other. They were seen flashing the bloody knife. The case was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

