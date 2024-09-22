ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for ganja sale in Hyderabad

Published - September 22, 2024 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), along with the Afzalgunj police, on Sunday arrested four persons and seized from them five kg ganja, an autorickshaw and cash.

The arrested were identified as Satla Ganganna (48), believed to be the drug supplier, and Byagari Ravikanth alias Ravi alias Tumbo (24), Byagari Ananthaiah alias Anand (53) and his wife Byagari Niraja (45), believed to be the peddlers.

According to the police, Ganganna, a native of Utnoor in Adilabad, procured the contraband from cultivators in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh border areas and supplied it to Ananthaiah in Hyderabad.

Ananthaiaha, an autorickshaw driver residing in Rajendranagar, involved his wife Niraja and sons in peddling ganja in and around Hyderabad.

