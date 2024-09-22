Four held for ganja sale in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), along with the Afzalgunj police, on Sunday arrested four persons and seized from them five kg ganja, an autorickshaw and cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested were identified as Satla Ganganna (48), believed to be the drug supplier, and Byagari Ravikanth alias Ravi alias Tumbo (24), Byagari Ananthaiah alias Anand (53) and his wife Byagari Niraja (45), believed to be the peddlers.

According to the police, Ganganna, a native of Utnoor in Adilabad, procured the contraband from cultivators in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh border areas and supplied it to Ananthaiah in Hyderabad.

Ananthaiaha, an autorickshaw driver residing in Rajendranagar, involved his wife Niraja and sons in peddling ganja in and around Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.