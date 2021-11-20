Telangana

Four held for drug peddling charge

Four youngsters, including a student, were arrested on Friday by the Madhapur police on charges of drug peddling.

Police recovered 1.5 kg of dry ganja, 88 weed oil bottles (15 bottles of 10 ml and 73 bottles of 5 ml), a weighing machine, three bikes, six mobiles phones, and ₹20,000 in cash from the possession of the accused, inspector P Ravindra Prasad said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Niranjan Sha alias Chagol, 27, a security guard from Ayyappa Society, Vadloori Durga Prasad, 29, an event organiser from New Nallakunta, Komandur Goutham Krishnan, 26, and Paidi Arjun, 20, a student, both residents of Banjara Hills.


