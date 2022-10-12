Four held for cyber attacks on technology company 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 12, 2022 22:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyberabad police on Wednesday arrested four persons for alleged cyber-attacks on a technology and home automation company based in Uppal.

The police identified the the two main accused as Vijay Kumar Anadasu and Karun Kumar Anadasu, former directors of Hogar Controls, who after exiting the firm opened a new business and imitated the same line of home automation products and application.

They allegedly conspired with a foreign company and launched cyber-attacks on Hogar Controls server, application, and website between July and November 2021. They sought illegal support from hackers, and allegedly demanded a ransom from Hogar Controls management.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police raided the premises of the accused persons in Habsiguda and seized counterfeit products and illegal arms. They were booked under provisions of the IPC, the Arms Acts, and the Information Technology Act, and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app