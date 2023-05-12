ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for cricket betting in Hyderabad

May 12, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operation Teams (SOT), along with the LB Nagar police, searched two places at Vanasthalipuram and Saroor Nagar and arrested of four men allegedly found engaged in cricket betting. The officers also seized ₹3.5 lakh in cash and five mobile phones from them. 

The officials said Neelapaala Naresh (38) and Avanaganti Anjaiah (33) were nabbed from Vanathalipuram whereas their bookie Shailender Agarwal was on the run. Two others—Uggi Sridhar and Kanuku Ganesh—were organising cricket betting during IPL-2023 at Saroor Nagar. 

“We seized ₹1.50 lakh from the first search and ₹2 lakh from the second,” said the police. The men were accepting betting amounts from punters directly or indirectly over cell phone and on WhatsApp by paying a ratio commission to the winners clandestinely,” said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US