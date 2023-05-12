Four held for cricket betting in Hyderabad

May 12, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operation Teams (SOT), along with the LB Nagar police, searched two places at Vanasthalipuram and Saroor Nagar and arrested of four men allegedly found engaged in cricket betting. The officers also seized ₹3.5 lakh in cash and five mobile phones from them.

The officials said Neelapaala Naresh (38) and Avanaganti Anjaiah (33) were nabbed from Vanathalipuram whereas their bookie Shailender Agarwal was on the run. Two others—Uggi Sridhar and Kanuku Ganesh—were organising cricket betting during IPL-2023 at Saroor Nagar.

“We seized ₹1.50 lakh from the first search and ₹2 lakh from the second,” said the police. The men were accepting betting amounts from punters directly or indirectly over cell phone and on WhatsApp by paying a ratio commission to the winners clandestinely,” said the police.

