Four held for cheating people with offer of loans

March 25, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested four persons for allegedly cheating people across the country on the pretext of providing loans, and using the names of reputed companies such as Reliance Capital Finance Services.

Police were acting on a complaint from a senior citizen. The complainant told police he was looking for a loan to construct a house, for which he searched the Internet for loan providers. He then received a call from one Abhinav who offered him the loan.

Police identified the accused as Tarun Ojha (31), the proprietor of Magic Trip India. The other accused are Guru Charan Singh (26), a partner in Magic Trip India, Yogendra Singh Badoria (29), who works as the manager of Magic Trip India. All are residents of Faridabad in Haryana. A fourth accused is Shahadat Ansari (25) an employee at Magic Trip India. Police served 41(A) notices on 10 others.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said that the accused hatched a plan to cheat people on the pretext of providing loans. They began by calling loan seekers from their call centre in Delhi and offered then loans on low interest. They also pretended to be representatives of reputed companies.

Police said that they operate from Magic Trip India, based at Govindpuri in Delhi. They collected bank accounts and SIM cards registered in the name of unknown people with fake addresses and also created fake email IDs in the name of Reliance Capital Finance Company.

They then allegedly cheated the loan seekers across India by collecting money in the name of fees, contingency development charges, and taxes. They also collected three instalments in advance for their loan process by sending fake loan approval letters. When the victims realised that something was amiss, they stopped responding to their calls. Police estimated that the accused cheated 27 victims to the tune of ₹ 5 crore.

As many as 17 mobile phones, seven laptops and one CPU were seized from the accused’s possession.