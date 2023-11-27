ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for attacking Nampally woman contestant

November 27, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Asif Nagar police on Monday arrested four persons who allegedly attacked an Independent woman candidate in Nampally Assembly constituency.

The police, following the woman’s complaint, invoked provisions of IPC S. 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 and 356 (assault or criminal force to woman), 379 (snatching and theft), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The accused were identified as Mohd Moosa of Ali Nagar, Syed Sikandar, Mohammed Aleem, and Hasin Bin Gafoor of Syed Ali Guda.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused snatched the woman’s phone and money, beat her, and locked her up in a room, while she was in her campaign - meeting women at Murad Nagar, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US