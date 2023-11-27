Four held for attacking Nampally woman contestant

November 27, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Asif Nagar police on Monday arrested four persons who allegedly attacked an Independent woman candidate in Nampally Assembly constituency.

The police, following the woman’s complaint, invoked provisions of IPC S. 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 and 356 (assault or criminal force to woman), 379 (snatching and theft), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The accused were identified as Mohd Moosa of Ali Nagar, Syed Sikandar, Mohammed Aleem, and Hasin Bin Gafoor of Syed Ali Guda.

The accused snatched the woman’s phone and money, beat her, and locked her up in a room, while she was in her campaign - meeting women at Murad Nagar, the police said.

