Four held, 90 kg ganja seized 

July 13, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State Narcotics Bureau and Patancheru police arrested four persons for possession and transportation of ganja. The police seized 90 kilograms of the contraband.

The accused peddlers - Vanthala Raja Rao, Vanthala Babji and Anupoju Sai Siva Kumar from Chintapalli in Andhra Pradesh and Rathod Venkat from Sangareddy - were cultivators-smugglers of ganja and dealer-peddler respectively.

The accused persons fabricated a Hyundai Santro car’s bumper and designed secret boxes under it to smuggle ganja. The contraband was regularly being transported to Zaheerabad and Mumbai.

