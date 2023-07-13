Four held, 90 kg ganja seized 

July 13, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The State Narcotics Bureau and Patancheru police arrested four persons for possession and transportation of ganja. The police seized 90 kilograms of the contraband.

The accused peddlers - Vanthala Raja Rao, Vanthala Babji and Anupoju Sai Siva Kumar from Chintapalli in Andhra Pradesh and Rathod Venkat from Sangareddy - were cultivators-smugglers of ganja and dealer-peddler respectively.

The accused persons fabricated a Hyundai Santro car’s bumper and designed secret boxes under it to smuggle ganja. The contraband was regularly being transported to Zaheerabad and Mumbai.