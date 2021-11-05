Four held, 470 grams of ganja seized

Hyderabad

05 November 2021 18:41 IST

The Cyberabad police stepped up its drive against ganja trade in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. Continuous raids are being conducted on a daily basis.

Bulk buyers, local retailers and drug transporters are on police radar in order to curb ganja peddling and usage.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Cyberabad police booked four drug peddling cases and arrested four persons. They seized 470 grams of ganja and a ganja plant from their possession. The police also booked 50 petty cases.

As on Friday, eight drug offenders were remanded to judicial custody under the Preventive Detention Act.

Commissioner of Police M. Stephen Raveendra requested people to share any information related to drug suppliers through Dial 100, Cyberabad’s NDPS Enforcement Cell: 79011 05423 or on Cyberabad WhatsApp number: 9490617444. “Identity will be kept confidential,” he added.