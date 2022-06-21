Four held, 10 tonnes PDS rice seized 

Bhavani Nagar police joined by South Zone DCP team on Tuesday arrested three persons and seized from them 10 tonnes of rice that was reportedly purchased from Public Distribution System beneficiaries.

Shaik Ayaz, Mohammed Saif and Shaik Irfan, police said, procure the rice from local people at a lower price and sell the same to Bandlaguda’s businessman Salman, who in turn transports it to other States.

The whole lot was seized from a facility at Nasheman Nagar, Talabkatta. Police have booked the four accused for cheating and under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.